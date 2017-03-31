Texarkana school receives multi-million dollar grant

Westlawn Elementary has been awarded a grant for more than $5M (Source: KSLA News 12)

One school in Texarkana has a little extra money after it was an awarded a multi-million dollar grant.

Westlawn Elementary was one of 18 schools awarded $5.2 million by the Texas Education Agency to receive the four-year grant.

The school will use the funds to purchase learning materials such as books and other necessary goals for students and their parents to achieve literacy goals.

"Our students will have the opportunity to participate in extended learning opportunities as well as summer camps," said Westwood Principal Taryn Wells. "They are all going to receive a take-home backpack at the end of this school year that is going to be filled with books and activities for their parents to work with them all summer long."

The funds are awarded to Texas Title I Schools through the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001.

Westlawn is a Title I campus with a student population of 300 students. A Title I school campus has most students are considered of a low social economic status. Most students at Title I campuses are on free or reduced lunch plans.

"We are going to continue to bridge the gap to make sure our parents have the communication with the teachers and staff here at Westlawn," said Principal Taryn Wells. A total of 90 schools applied.

