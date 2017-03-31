SPD releases ID of man involved in officer involved shooting

Shreveport police have identified the man that was involved in an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Brian Poole, 41, of Shreveport was shot multiple times by a police officer after a 15-minute police chase, according to a news release from Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

After pulling over, Poole was instructed by officers to exit his vehicle and show his hands. He refused to comply with police and was seen reaching into the back of his pickup truck. As a result, he was shot multiple times by an officer in the upper body. The news release does not say if Poole was in possession of a weapon.

He was sent to University Health where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to survive.

The name of the officer will be released at a later date. He has been placed on departmental leave.

The chase started when police got a call around 1:30 about an erratic driver near the Querbes Golf Course area. Witnesses told police a man in a beige pickup truck was driving onto their property and crashing into things.

When officers got there they tried to stop the driver but he kept going for about three miles before he stopped at the intersection of Drexel Drive and Thornhill Avenue, according to Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines.

The officer was not injured in the shooting, according to police. An investigation into the shooting is being held by Shreveport police.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.