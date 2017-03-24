Five in police custody after standoff in Cherokee Park

Five people are in police custody after barricading themselves inside a north Shreveport home.

Police received a report around 12:30 p.m of shots fired at a house in 1100 block of Inverness Dr., according to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines. That's in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

Hines said that several calls about shots fired in that area over the last week.

When officers showed up to the home that was hit, some people came out of the dwelling, but others refused to leave the home. Police believe weapons were inside.

A special response team was sent to the home and broke down the door.

Five people came outside and then were taken into police custody.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.