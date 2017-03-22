Shreveport cell phone store robbed twice in three days

Shreveport police are sharing this surveillance photo in hopes of identifying who robbed the Metro PCS store in the 200 block of East 70th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. March 20. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A cell phone store in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood got robbed twice in three days.

Now police have released a surveillance photo in an attempt to identify the robber involved in the latest holdup.

A masked gunman robbed the the Metro PCS store in the 200 block of East 70th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. March 20.

The robber held employees at gunpoint as he demanded that they put money in a blue bag he had brought with him, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The robber last was seen running from the store and getting into the passenger side of a grey car.

The same store was robbed about 7 p.m. March 17.

Police have not said whether they think the same person was responsible for both holdups.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 672-7373 or visit the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.