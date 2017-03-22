Operation Support Our Troops, Inc. in need of donations

Some of the boxes at the Shreveport Chapter of Operation Support Our Troops, Inc. (Courtesy: Shirley Olivieri-Mathies)

The Shreveport chapter of Operation Support Our Troops Inc. are getting ready to pack its Easter shipment to troops overseas this weekend.

These boxes will be going to troops in the remote areas of the Middle East.

Volunteers will pack treats and mementos from home to help ensure the troops there know they're not forgotten.

The organization is in need of your help. It is seeking items to be sent to the troops.

"Our contributions both of items and monetary have slowed up in recent years. Certainly, the Iraqi War is off the radar; but we still have thousands of troops that are in Afghanistan and in the remote areas," said Shirley Olivieri-Mathies, the chapter's chairwoman.

The group is looking for non-perishable foods like energy bars, instant coffee, Ramen and other snack items. Find a full list here.

These shipments that go out are directly proportional to what is donated, so they are in need of as much as they can get.

This year, the organization hopes to send out three different shipments: one at Easter, one over the summer and one at Christmas.

They will be packing up all the donations for the Easter shipment Saturday.

You can drop off donations through Friday at any UPS store in the Shreveport-Bossier City area or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Flournoy Lucas Road.

You can drop off donations until Saturday morning at 10 at the group's packing center, the Pines Road Storage Facility on Pines Road.

