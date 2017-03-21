Families welcome home Barksdale Airmen

Family members of more than 100 deployed Airmen gathered along Barksdale’s flightline Tuesday morning to welcome home their loved ones.

Members of Team Barksdale returned from Southwest Asia following their work in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Jill Nixon was there to greet husband Cpt. Blake Nixon, along with their 2 children.

"I didn't get to see him coming down the stairs, so my friends saw him first and then Wes just took off and hugged him and right when I saw him hug I just - kind of the tears just started. So excited for them, they've just been so awesome. I'm just glad they're getting their dad back."

The Airmen operated as part of a 19-nation air coalition to diminish the threat ISIS poses to Iraq, Syria and the wider international community.

"It's hard to describe that feeling that you have after being gone for so long. being at home with them is home, and so as you get off that airplane and you see them again it's just like things are back to normal, it's just where you're supposed to be," explained Nixon.

This was Lt. Co. Chris Cain's fifth deployment, and he said every time he returns he's left almost speechless.

"You kind of think about all the nights and days that you spend away from each other, of course we have face time and Skype and all the new technology, but it doesn't replace just hugging your kids," said Cain.

According to base officials, Barksdale B-52s and Airmen flew over 400 sorties, dropped more than 2,500 weapons, and struck more than 2,000 ISIS targets since September.

