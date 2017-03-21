14-year-old pleads guilty to robbing, killing 91-year-old woman

Bossier City police detectives have determined the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered inside her home Thursday was the result of a homicide.

A relative found Scott unresponsive inside her residence in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle Thursday at just after 12 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of a 91-year-old Bossier City woman.

During a vigil for the elderly woman who was stabbed to death last week, we discovered a close connection between the victim and the young teen suspect.

Bossier City police say Ludella Scott, 91, was robbed and stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy. (Source: Family photo)

Investigators believe the juvenile stabbed Scott to death and robbed her of money late Wednesday night inside her home in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle.

A 14-year-old has pleaded guilty robbing and stabbing a 91-year-old Bossier City woman in 2015.

Donzell Hogan was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ludella Scott in 2015. His trial on that charge was set to begin Monday. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in front of Bossier Parish Judge Parker Self, according to Bossier and Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Investigators say Hogan stabbed Scott to death and robbed her of money on July 1, 2015 in the victim's home in the 1300 block of North Hamilton Circle.

Hogan is set to be sentenced on May 30. A presentencing investigation to provide the court with a history of his background was ordered and will be used in his sentencing, according to the Bossier Parish Clerk of Courts.

According to the indictment, Hogan was charged as an adult with first-degree murder because Scott was over 65-years-old and the act was committed during an armed robbery.

According to a Supreme Court ruling back in 2005, the death penalty is forbidden in all states for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crime.

Hogan could remain locked up until the age of 31 as a maximum part of his sentence, according to Marvin.

