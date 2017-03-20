Minden boy shares CMN success at conference

Minden’s Corbin Colvin has been given the experience of a lifetime. He and his family will spend the week at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida representing the entire state of Louisiana as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “champion.”

Corbin was selected among several other potential candidates to represent the state this year. He will travel to several different places across the state and country but during the week of March 22-24, he will be experiencing Disney World for the first time.

Corbin was chosen for the responsibility because of his dedication to Children’s Miracle Network. He’ll share his story with others about how he was born three months premature and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was nine months of age.

His mom Jordan said she could tell he wasn’t developing like a typical nine-month-old so they started taking him to therapy at CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier’s Kids Clinic.

"He started making huge progress very quickly. We went from a gate trainer walker, before then even all the small things, sitting, balancing, crawling, then to his gate trainer, then to his regular walker, and then onto his canes which he's on now and now we're trying to transition to crutches."

The ultimate goal will be to one day walk without any assistance.

This week he will meet more than 60 other champions from across the United States and Canada to share his story of sacrifice and success while using a CMN hospital. He and his family will also get to see Disney World for the first time.

