Nursing home resident celebrates 105th birthday

David Hennington was born on March 17, 1912, in Crystal Spring, MS. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A nursing home in Texarkana, TX held a surprise birthday party Friday afternoon for a resident who turned 105-years-old. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A nursing home in Texarkana, TX held a surprise birthday party Friday afternoon for a resident who turned 105-years-old.

Faculty members and residents at Edgewood Manor Nursing & Rehab celebrated David Hennington’s 105th birthday.

Hennington was born on March 17, 1912, in Crystal Spring, MS. He has spent most of his life living in Texarkana working as a farmer.

Before President Barack Obama left office, he sent Hennington a letter of congratulations for a long life.

“I feel alright. I feel good. I tell you my boy left, he went to the army. When he got out of the army, he wanted to come over here, and I've been overhear ever since,” said Hennington.

Hennington has outlived all his immediate family, but friends say the 105-year-old remains active.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.