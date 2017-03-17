Marshall police investigating Friday morning stabbing

Police are looking for information regarding a stabbing that happened early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:58 a.m. at the Days Inn Motel in the 5500 block of the East End Boulevard.

Police say that they received a call about a fight that started inside the bar at the motel. The fight then moved into the parking lot where Betty Davis, 48 was stabbed.

Davis was sent to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with serious injuries. She is expected to survive.

David Gomez, 26 was also treated for injuries he received during the fight after he was struck over the head with a pool cue.

An investigation is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or Marshall-Harrison County CrimeStoppers at (903) 935-9969.

