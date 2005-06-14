About Karen M. Pendleton, MD - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

About Karen M. Pendleton, MD

Dr. Karen Pendleton Dr. Karen Pendleton

As both an ophthalmologist and co-founder of Pair O’ Docs Bio-Rejuvenis Medical Wellness Center, Dr. Pendleton adheres to a strong mission to explore, investigate and promote natural concepts of anti-aging, beauty and health. Maintaining healthy vision is a significant part of combating the aging process. 

 

A licensed ophthalmologist with emphasis in corneal and refractive surgery, Dr. Pendleton received her Doctorate of Medicine from Tulane University.

 

She completed her post-graduate residency at Louisiana State University Eye Center in New Orleans and practices as a Corneal and Refractive Surgery Specialist for five years in Shreveport.

Powered by Frankly