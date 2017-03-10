Geaux Bald: Shaving heads for cancer research

More than 25 volunteers "braved the shave" on Friday in the name of cancer research.

Medical students at LSU Health have raised more than $40,000 for the St. Baldrick's Foundation during their annual 'Geaux Bald' event.

One of the 'shavees' i8-year-old Daniel Allison.

"Last year I really wanted to because I knew that it would help cancer patients," Daniel said.

After waiting a year for his seat on stage, the second grader got his chance, and he can't wait to tell his friends.

"I'm going to tell them that I shave my hair for Saint Baldrick's to help raise money for cancer patients," Daniel added.

Perhaps the highlight of the day came when first-year med students Youmna Moufarrej and Katie Moreaux stepped up.

"It's really important for me to take a stand and stand in solidarity with children who don't get to make the decision to do this themselves," said Moufarrej.

Hand in hand, they braved the shave for childhood cancer.

"I just really want to show my support for them and show them that you're still beautiful without your hair your hair does not define you just not define your beauty and bald is still beautiful," Moufarrej continued.

Organizers hope a kids going through this battle will see their efforts, and know that bald is beautiful and that there's a support system, wanting to give them hope and perseverance.

Event organizers are still tallying up the total amount of money raised from Friday's fundraiser.

