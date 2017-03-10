An ArkLaTex couple embarks on IVF journey

A Texarkana woman is getting ready to carry her own grandchild for her son and daughter-in-law.

Patty Resceker has agreed to be a surrogate for her daughter-in-law Kayla Smith. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Kayla Jones and her mother-in-law Patty Resecker are back home after a trip to Dallas where doctors transferred the embryo of Kayla and her husband Cody, making Patty a surrogate for her future grandchild. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman)

Kayla Jones and her mother-in-law Patty Resecker are back home after a trip to Dallas where doctors transferred the embryo of Kayla and her husband Cody, making Patty a surrogate for her future grandchild.

"I feel pregnant," Resecker said. "Just knowing it is my little grandbaby in there it just thrills my soul."

The Jones family said the procedure went smoothly. They are now just hoping the in vitro fertilization procedure is successful.

"It doesn't feel real quite just yet, everything went really smooth the embryo thawed like the doctor wanted it to," explained Kayla Jones.

At the age of 17, Kayla said she had a tumor removed from her uterus which prevents her from carrying a child in a normal pregnancy.

When Kayla and Cody decided they were ready to start a family, Resecker stepped up and agreed to carry the baby.

The family has a follow-up visit with the doctor on March 20 for blood work to determine whether the embryo transfer was a success.

"We are going to try our best to wait, but I already have an itch to go to the store and buy some pregnancy tests. But we are going to try and wait. No promises, though," said Jones.

This mother and daughter-in-law say they hope to share a lot of time together over the next nine months.

