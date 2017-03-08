City leaders concerned about Springhill, LA pool closing

City leaders in Springhill, LA met Tuesday to discuss options and alternatives for a pool that will close soon.

The meeting was at the Jonathan Washington Center to discuss the city's west side pool.

At the meeting, residents voiced fears that children may be at risk when traveling to the Springhill's other city pool on the east side of town.

"That's what our meeting is about. To find a resolution. Not only just to keep the pool open, but to upgrade our whole district from the streets to the swimming pools, to our park to playground equipment," said District 1 Alderman Nicole Frazier.

City leaders also discussed plans for a new recreational center.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.