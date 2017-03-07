Mansfield homeowner accused of killing man vandalizing vehicle

A Mansfield man is charged with second-degree murder after fatally shooting another man he claims he caught vandalizing his car.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Canary Lane, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 34-year-old Cody Parker told them he had been having issues with vandalism.

When he saw a man on his property, he came outside with his rifle and opened fire.

According to investigators, Parker fired multiple shots at the man, identified as 50-year-old James Hewitt, ran away.

Hewitt was later found in a nearby yard by Mansfield police. He was taken to DeSoto Regional hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Mansfield Police Department asked for assistance from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's investigators showed up to the scene and collected evidence.

Parker was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center.

Investigators are working to determine if or how the men knew each other.

