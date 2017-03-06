Tour gives inside look at work underway at Shreveport Aquarium

There are no fish tanks yet.

Even so, Shreveport Aquarium remains on track to open this summer.

Officials opened the venue for a walking tour Monday to showcase what progress is being made.

The building still is in the demolition and gutting phase.

"Walls are coming down. Concrete is being cut. Walls are going up," aquarium spokesman Jake Wood said.

Crews also are putting 6 inches of spray foam insulation into the ceilings to make the building energy-efficient.

"It's going to allow us to control that environment inside; to keep it cool when it needs to be and warm when it needs to be."

Some parts of the former Barnwell Garden & Art Center are being repurposed.

For instance, bricks are being used on the patio in the back and old doors will be turned into desks in classroom areas.

Aquarium officials plan to hold more tours leading up to the grand opening to keep everyone apprised of the progress on the facility.

"Today, we are opening for the first time for the public to see what's been going on behind the fences for the construction zone here," Wood said.

"It's going to be absolutely incredible when we get this thing completed and open."

Highlights will include a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Red River and an arboretum where Louisiana plants will be showcased. Saltwater and freshwater animals will be in the main tank area.

The aquarium will be holding job fairs as the opening date gets closer. There will be about 40 to 50 jobs available. You can visit the Aquarium's website to sign up to get job alerts by email.

