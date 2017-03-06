2 women pick up hair clippers to stop violence in Shreveport

A woman cuts a man's hair as apart of a Shreveport stop violence event. (Souce: KSLA News 12)

Two Shreveport women urged people to pick up hair clippers and drop the guns in an effort to curb violence in the city.

The gathering was Sunday at Peaceful Rest Baptist Church.

The Female Barber Tory Linn and Dorian Ford put on a "Pick up the Clippers and Drop the Guns" initiative.

The event featured a school supply giveaway, training for young barbers, performers and guest speakers including two-time Olympian and Shreveport native Kendrick Farris.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.