Cable barriers to be installed along LA 3132 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Cable barriers to be installed along LA 3132

By Doug Warner, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
This fatal 2012 crossover accident in Bossier Parish eventually led to barrier installation on I-20 (Source: KSLA News 12) This fatal 2012 crossover accident in Bossier Parish eventually led to barrier installation on I-20 (Source: KSLA News 12)
Casey Colley was killed on LA 3132 in December 2013 (Source: Willson family) Casey Colley was killed on LA 3132 in December 2013 (Source: Willson family)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Measures are being taken to add life-saving cable barriers in south and southwest Shreveport.

After a highly emotional push by a group of local mothers, Louisiana's Department of Transportation announced on Friday, the construction of life-saving cable barriers along Louisiana Highway 3132. A special groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday, March 7th by LADOTD on LA3132 at Flournoy Lucas Road.

Tammy Willson lost her daughter Casey Colley in December 2013 in a head-on crash on LA 3132 near W. 70th St. The driver of another car accidentally crossed the grassy median and drove into oncoming traffic, killing Casey.  

Cable barriers are designed to prevent cross over accidents. Willson believes they could have saved Casey's life.

"We need to take the proper steps and put up these barriers," Willson said in an interview from 2014, just months after her daughter's death.

"It's proven, they can and will save lives," add Tammy.

LADOTD says the construction of the barriers along 3132 will honor the memory of Casey. The department installed cable barriers on Interstate 20 in northwest Louisiana in 2015. 

fatal crossover accident in Bossier Parish in 2012 that killed two Shreveport teens, including Megan Mote, could have potentially been prevented if cable barriers were in place.

Megan's mother Kelly Hatfield and Tammy Willson eventually joined efforts in urging lawmakers to find funding and for DOTD to make it a priority to install barriers wherever there is a concern of high speed, cross over accidents. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly