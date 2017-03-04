Cable barriers to be installed along LA 3132

Lack of money is the reason Louisiana has very few cable barriers lining our interstates and state highways.

Lack of money is the reason Louisiana has very few cable barriers lining our interstates and state highways.

Where are all the cable barriers? Part II

Where are all the cable barriers? Part II

Construction of life saving cable barriers was supposed to begin two months ago along Interstate 20 in Bossier and Webster Parish. It hasn't happened.

Construction of life saving cable barriers was supposed to begin two months ago along Interstate 20 in Bossier and Webster Parish. It hasn't happened.

Still no cable barriers: What's the hold up?

Still no cable barriers: What's the hold up?

Heartache and the hope for change is driving three mothers to continue their push for life-saving cable barriers on some Louisiana roadways.

Heartache and the hope for change. That is what's driving 3 local mothers to continue their push for life saving cable barriers. And now their message may soon be heard in front of lawmakers down in Baton

There are 1,000 miles of cable and concrete median barriers across Texas.

There are 1,000 miles of cable and concrete median barriers across Texas.

Cable barriers is the difference between life and death, at least according to one group of teens from Shreveport.

Cable barriers is the difference between life and death, at least according to one group of teens from Shreveport.

This fatal 2012 crossover accident in Bossier Parish eventually led to barrier installation on I-20 (Source: KSLA News 12)

Measures are being taken to add life-saving cable barriers in south and southwest Shreveport.

After a highly emotional push by a group of local mothers, Louisiana's Department of Transportation announced on Friday, the construction of life-saving cable barriers along Louisiana Highway 3132. A special groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday, March 7th by LADOTD on LA3132 at Flournoy Lucas Road.

Tammy Willson lost her daughter Casey Colley in December 2013 in a head-on crash on LA 3132 near W. 70th St. The driver of another car accidentally crossed the grassy median and drove into oncoming traffic, killing Casey.

Cable barriers are designed to prevent cross over accidents. Willson believes they could have saved Casey's life.

"We need to take the proper steps and put up these barriers," Willson said in an interview from 2014, just months after her daughter's death.

"It's proven, they can and will save lives," add Tammy.

LADOTD says the construction of the barriers along 3132 will honor the memory of Casey. The department installed cable barriers on Interstate 20 in northwest Louisiana in 2015.

A fatal crossover accident in Bossier Parish in 2012 that killed two Shreveport teens, including Megan Mote, could have potentially been prevented if cable barriers were in place.

Megan's mother Kelly Hatfield and Tammy Willson eventually joined efforts in urging lawmakers to find funding and for DOTD to make it a priority to install barriers wherever there is a concern of high speed, cross over accidents.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.