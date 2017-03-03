Man sentenced 50 years in prison on sex charges

A Shreveport man convicted on several sex charges will possibly spend half a century in jail.

Steven Darnell Robinson, 52, must serve the first 25 years of his sentence without possible probation, parole or suspension of his sentence.

Robinson was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on February 7 on one charge of molestation of a juvenile under 13.

He was also sentenced to seven years in prison for his conviction that same day of molesting a second juvenile under the age of 17 but no older than 13.

Judge Katherine Dorroh ordered that the two sentences run consecutively.

