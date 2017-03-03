Arkansas county celebrates sesquicentennial

5 generations of the Wall family at Little River County Sesquicentennial/Source: KSLA News 12

A lot of hustle and bustle at the Little River County Courthouse Friday, but not much county business accomplished.

Hundreds came to the historic courthouse to celebrate the courthouse's 150-year-anniversary: a sesquicentennial.

Entertainment, vendors, costumes, the celebrations offered a little something for everyone.

According to County Judge Mike Crandford, Little River was designated a true county 150 years ago in the state of Arkansas as part of Sevier and Hempstead Counties.

Friday's celebration also honored the city of Ashdown, which turned 125-years-old and serves as the county seat.

"It brings back old times when everybody got together when there was an auspicious occasion," said Judge Crandford.

The celebration continues Saturday with a 5K run/walk kicking off at 8 o'clock. The starting line is at Dee's Barn and Venue, located at 122 Little River County Road 11.

Front and center of the celebration, five generations of the Wall family; including 100-year-old Willie Wall who says she never thought she'd see the county turn 150 years-old. Wall's daughter, Mona McCullough, thinks she may be the oldest citizen of the county.

