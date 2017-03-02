Jurors convict ETX man of robbing bank, theater, store

A man faces up to 25 years in federal prison for going on a nine-day crime spree in East Texas.

A federal jury Thursday convicted 50-year-old Bobby Wayne Lance, of Avery, Texas, of four counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count each of bank robbery and carjacking.

Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said evidence presented during Lance's four-day trial in Texarkana, Texas, shows he was armed with a handgun when he robbed:

Cinemark Movies 8 Cinema in Paris, Texas, on Nov. 8, 2015,

Carter’s Store and RV Park convenience store near DeKalb, Texas, on Nov. 14, 2015, and,

the Cypress Springs branch of First National Bank of Mount Vernon in Scroggins, Texas, of $73,946, on Nov. 17, 2015.

Jurors also found Lance guilty of carjacking an employee's truck when he robbed the bank.

Lance was arrested Nov. 20, 2015, in the Red River County community of Avery.

A federal grand jury indicted him on the eight charges Dec. 16, 2015.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the U.S. Probation Office completes its presentence investigation.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Texas Rangers, the Bowie, Franklin and Red River county sheriff’s offices and the Paris and Texarkana, Texas, police departments.

