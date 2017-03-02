Slain man's nephew back in ETX to face murder charge

A warrant has been issued for the nephew of an East Texas man who was fatally shot Wednesday in what police say was an ongoing dispute over land ownership.

Warrant issued for nephew in slaying of East Texas man

Authorities say the East Texas fugitive accused of fatally shooting his uncle has been captured in Florida.

Marion County Sheriff’s say 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday by the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department. (Source: Daytona Beach Shores Police Department )

Nephew in slaying of East Texas man captured in Florida

A man accused of fatally shooting his uncle faces his first court hearing Friday in East Texas.

Marion County, Texas, Sheriff David McKnight said 50-year-old Joe Earl Smith, of Jefferson, Texas, arrived from Florida on Thursday.

He will appear Friday before a justice of the peace to be arraigned on a murder charge and to have his bond set.

The case does not qualify for the charge of capital murder, the sheriff said.

Meantime, Smith is being held in the Marion County Jail.

He had been awaiting extradition from Florida to Texas since being arrested as a fugitive from justice about 11 p.m. Feb. 23 by police in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla.

Diane Walker, the slain man's stepdaughter, previously said 68-year-old Jack Smith was shot multiple times late the morning of Feb. 22 while working on his family's property in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 59, also known as North Walcott Street.