Southwood High School receives donation from veterans group

Members of the Disabled Veterans of Louisiana give donation to Southwood H.S. JROTC members. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The JROTC at Southwood High School got a big donation Thursday morning.

The Disabled Veterans of Louisiana presented the cadets with a $5,000 donation. During the unique presentation, cadets showed off some of their drill team skills.

The veterans group first learned about Southwood High School's JROTC group after a first place win at a national competition. They then found out the cadets had earned the top spot seven different times this school year.

"Over the years, we've given to many many different things. And it's always a pleasure to come give it to ROTC. They recognize you and appreciate the donation," said Lloyd Helms, the secretary of the Disabled Veterans of Louisiana.

The money will help the kids go to more competitions this year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.