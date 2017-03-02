School bus hits pole, 1 student sent to hospital

One girl is on her way to a Shreveport hospital after the Caddo Parish school bus she was in hit a pole.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Mall St. Vincent near the mall's Sears anchor store.

Police say that the bus hit the pole at a low speed, busting the front left tire on the bus.

The bus had four C.E. Byrd students and eight Caddo Magnet High students.

No other students were sent to a hospital.

