School bus hits pole, 1 student sent to hospital - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

School bus hits pole, 1 student sent to hospital

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12) (Source: Jacob Bradford/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One girl is on her way to a Shreveport hospital after the Caddo Parish school bus she was in hit a pole.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of Mall St. Vincent near the mall's Sears anchor store.

Police say that the bus hit the pole at a low speed, busting the front left tire on the bus. 

The bus had four C.E. Byrd students and eight Caddo Magnet High students.

No other students were sent to a hospital.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly