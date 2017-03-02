School bus hits pole, 1 student sent to hospital

April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.More >>
April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.More >>
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.More >>
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.More >>
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.More >>
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.More >>
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.More >>
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.More >>
A Nevada State Trooper had stopped a driver for speeding when a nearby truck lost control, causing thousands of bottles of beer to spill on him and the highway.More >>
A Nevada State Trooper had stopped a driver for speeding when a nearby truck lost control, causing thousands of bottles of beer to spill on him and the highway.More >>
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death in 2012.More >>
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death in 2012.More >>
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.More >>
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.More >>
A rare illness known as "swamp cancer" is to blame for the death of a Moss Bluff family's beloved dog. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it's not just dogs that can be sickened by this devastating disease, it can also affect other animals, even humans.More >>
A rare illness known as "swamp cancer" is to blame for the death of a Moss Bluff family's beloved dog. KPLC's Britney Glaser reports it's not just dogs that can be sickened by this devastating disease, it can also affect other animals, even humans.More >>
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."More >>
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."More >>