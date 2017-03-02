1 in police custody after attempted burglary at Shreveport pharmacy

One man is in police custody and three others are at large after what appears to be an attempted burglary.

Shreveport Police Officer Lt. Kevin Goodwin said that he and another officer spotted a pickup truck at the CVS Pharmacy in the 9500 block of Ellerbe Road around 3:45 a.m.

"When he approached the vehicle, they took off running," Goodwin said. "A K9 came to the scene and found one of the suspects. Three suspects are still at large."

A chain was attached to the back of the pickup truck. Goodwin couldn't say what the chain was used for. He did say that he's seen other burglaries like this in the area.

Goodwin said that police are searching for three men in the area near the intersection of Ellerbe Road and Flournoy Lucas Road.

"It appears that these men may be out of town," Goodwin added. "If you see three black males in the neighborhood or in the woods behind the CVS, call us. We'll come check them out. We're still looking for them ourselves."

An investigation is ongoing. Police have not said if anything was stolen.

