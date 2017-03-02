Authorities investigate probation violation, find drugs

BOOKED: Kelvin Dewayne Miller, 32, of Natchitoches, 1 count of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute and a probation violation. (Source: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

Authorities say they were investigating an alleged probation violation by a sex offender when they uncovered illegal drugs.

Now 32-year-old Kelvin Dewayne Miller, of Natchitoches, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute.

He's been there since his arrest Feb. 24.

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole officers went to Miller's residence in the 900 block of Amulet Street that day to investigate whether he had a Facebook page.

Having one would be a violation of his probation as a sex offender, authorities said.

Agents determined that Miller's cell phone number was connected to a Facebook page, according to a statement released by Lt. Nikeo Collins, a detective and director of the drug task force.

While at the residence, authorities said, a search of Miller's room turned up a shoe box in which they found about 292 pills they suspect was Alprazolam.

In addition to the drug charge, Miller was booked on a probation violation.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

