Man accused of taking $250,000+ worth of equipment

A man is accused of stealing tools and special equipment from commercial vehicles then storing some of it at a friend's house where he was staying.

It happened at Texarkana, Ark., area hotels.

All told, police say, more than $250,000 worth of property was taken.

Now 22-year-old Kyle Theodore Tucker, of Texarkana, Ark., faces 14 counts of breaking or entering, 2 counts each of theft of $25,000 and theft over $5,000 and 1 count of theft of a firearm.

The kicker, authorities said, is that he was out on bond for similar charges at the time they arrested him.

The investigation that led to Tucker's most recent arrest began with several reports of burglary to commercial vehicles at hotels in the area.

Someone seemed to be targeting specific trucks for the expensive equipment they contained, detectives said.

Reports indicated that the person would break into several vehicles on any given night, resulting in a loss of more than $150,000 worth of property.

That's when Texarkana, Ark., police assigned a detective to patrol at night with a focus on the hotels in hopes of catching whoever was responsible.

About 2 a.m. Feb. 23, Detective Romeo Cross reportedly saw Tucker try to break into a commercial vehicle at one of the hotels.

Tucker was arrested in connection with that attempt plus on two felony warrants for his arrest, one each from Miller County, Ark., and Bowie County, Texas.

Investigators said they later found more than $100,000 worth of stolen property at the friend's residence.

Much of it was specialty tools specific to certain utilities, authorities said.

Texarkana, Ark., police now are trying to return the stolen property to its owners.

