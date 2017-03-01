Gunman robs Shreveport store

A robber put a gun to a clerk's head then fled with money during a holdup at 8:45 p.m. March 1 at Gas & Go at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive, Shreveport police report. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12) SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
Shreveport police are investigating the armed robbery of another convenience store.
The latest happened at 8:45 p.m. March 1 at Gas & Go at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive.
The robber jumped the counter and put a gun to a clerk's head then took an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said.
No one was physically hurt during the holdup.
