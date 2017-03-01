Gunman robs Shreveport store - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Gunman robs Shreveport store

Shreveport police are investigating the armed robbery of another convenience store. 

The latest happened at 8:45 p.m. March 1 at Gas & Go at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive.

The robber jumped the counter and put a gun to a clerk's head then took an undisclosed amount of money, authorities said. 

No one was physically hurt during the holdup.

