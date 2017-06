A Shreveport sophomore is celebrating a rare achievement.

Dylan Tynes, at student at C.E. Byrd High, scored the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

On average, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the exam earn a top score.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science.

Each area is scored on a scale of 1 to 36.

A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores.

