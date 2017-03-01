SporTran adding 14 bus routes

SporTran says 8 new buses are on the way to ramp up their fleet of public transportation in Shreveport-Bossier The company says we can expect some high-tech upgrades in the future as well.

SporTran boasts major changes on the horizon

Changes to SporTran routes and bus stop locations were discussed during a public meeting March 1. The next gathering on the topic is set for 5:30 p.m. March 2 at A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St. in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

SporTran users soon will have more routes to get around Shreveport-Bossier City.

The transit service is adding nine daytime bus routes, for a total of 26.

And it is doubling its nighttime routes to 10.

Also, signs with a new logo are expected to be erected at SporTran's bus stops later this summer.

People can learn about the route changes and bus stop locations during meetings about the service's 2017 revision plan.

One gathering was held the evening of March 1 at David Raines Community Center, 2920 Round Grove Lane in Shreveport.

The next is set for 5:30 p.m. March 2 at A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St. in Shreveport.

When asked what will happen to SporTran's downtown terminal once its new one opens, officials said the downtown facility's future is in the planning stages with city administration.

