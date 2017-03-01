SWAR man accused of sexually abusing girls at Haiti orphanage

A Southwest Arkansas man is accused of sexually abusing girls who live at a missionary orphanage he ran in Haiti.

Federal authorities have arrested 35-year-old Daniel John Pye, of Ashdown, on a charge of traveling in foreign commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Pye traveled from Florida, where he originally lived in Bradenton, to Haiti multiple times from 2008 through 2011 allegedly to sexually abusing female minors, according to court documents.

He also believed to have lived in Liberty Hill and Texarkana, Texas, since leaving Haiti, federal authorities said.

Pye's arrest was announced Feb. 28 by U.S. Attorney Wifredo A. Ferrer, of the Southern District of Florida, and Mark Selby, special agent in charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

