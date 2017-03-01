Pedestrian hit by vehicle

A pedestrian has been hit by vehicle.

It happened at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday on Illinois Avenue between Kennedy Drive and Curtis Lane, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That is in the vicinity of Mooretown Park.

The nature of the accident and the extent of injuries are not immediately known.

Shreveport Fire Department had 3 units there on a medical emergency but as of 2:43 p.m. had taken no one to a hospital, a dispatcher said. Those medic units have since left.

A couple Shreveport police units are investigating a major accident at the same location, according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story.

It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.