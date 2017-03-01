Cat rescued after four days from utility pole

Two SWEPCO workers came out with a large ladder to help free the cat. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)

This cat had been reportedly stuck on the power pole for four days. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman/KSLA News 12)

One tough kitty is safe and sound after being stuck on a Bossier City electrical pole for four days.

Patrick Shaw and his neighbors waited for someone to help with rescue efforts.

They found the cat Sunday on the pole behind his home on Gardenia Street after it began meowing.

With no idea how it got up there and no way to get it down, he exhausted every option for help.

"We've called everybody we know to call. We've called SWEPCO, we've called AT&T, Fire Department, Police Department, mayor's office. And we're not getting any response."

Then Shaw called KSLA News 12.

The cat, growing thin and weak from no food or water for the past few days, also was running out of options.

"The children are watching her. And when they come home from school, they're just watching the cat wither away," Shaw said.

A Bossier City Fire Department spokesman said firefighters could not rescue the cat because of the power lines on the pole.

After a call to AEP-SWEPCO, they said they'd save the animal.

About an hour later, two employees of the electrical utility were there on the scene.

The workers told Shaw they were the only people who could take the cat down safely because of the power on the pole.

"I'm glad they showed up and did their thing," Shaw said.

"She had some more life in her than I thought she did."

