1 dead, 1 injured in Caddo Parish crash

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's life was claimed in a crash Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the driver of the silver 2000 Ford Crown Victoria involved in the crash as 39-year-old James Elbert McCoy of the 8500 block of Meadow Parkway Drive.

McCoy was identified through his Louisiana driver’s license. Fingerprints also were taken to provide scientific identification.

Caddo Parish deputies investigating the wreck said the Ford was going south on North Lakeshore when it ran off the roadway into a water-filled ditch and hit a chain link fence. One of the metal poles penetrated the windshield and struck McCoy in the chest.

McCoy was taken to University Health hospital where he died of his injuries. A passenger identified as 41-year-old Michael Buffing reportedly suffered minor injuries.

An autopsy is pending, and investigation into the crash continues.

