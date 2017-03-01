Texas Street Bridge toast marks end of carnival season, start of lent

Krewes from the Shreveport-Bossier area gathered atop the Texas Street Bridge over the Red River for their final toast Tuesday night to usher in Ash Wednesday.

The annual Ash Wednesday ceremony took place on the bridge at midnight marking the beginning of the 40 days of Lent.

On Ash Wednesday, people give up certain foods or habits to improve their health or demonstrate self-restraint until Easter.

To mark the day, clergy burn palm from the previous year's Palm Sunday services to create ash. This is then rubbed across people's foreheads in the shape of the cross as they are reminded "For dust you are and to dust, you shall return".

The Lent fast is a Christian tradition, but many non-believers also take part.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.