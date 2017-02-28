Police think same gunman robbed Shell, Circle K stores

Police say a male armed with a pistol and wearing a covering over his face, dark clothing and white latex gloves robbed the Shell station in the 3300 block of Hearne Avenue and the Circle K store in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road. (Source: SPD)

Shreveport police detectives are sharing surveillance camera images in hopes of identifying a gunman who robbed two convenience stores.

The holdups happened just after 9 p.m. Monday at a Shell gas station in the 3300 block of Hearne Avenue and at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday at Circle K in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

Investigators think the same person is responsible for both robberies.

A male pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk at the Shell station but fled to safety as he fled with money from a cash register, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

He was wearing a covering over his face, dark clothing and white latex gloves.

A male matching the same description robbed the Circle K, Hines said.

He ordered a Circle K clerk to hand over cash from a register then ran from the store.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

