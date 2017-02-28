Water system finds itself a day older, deeper in debt

The main water tank at the Robeline-Marthaville Water System Treatment Plant has sprung holes and requires a replacement, according to water system leaders. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Three resignations on the Robeline-Marthaville Water Board in the last month propelled Marthaville resident Don Perez to be the panel's president.

After their 481 customers went for weeks without water before Christmas last year, he and the new board still are searching for a permanent fix.

But at Perez's first meeting as president Monday night, he told the more than three dozen residents who had gathered that there are more problems than they thought.

"They had a uphill battle to get to where we're at now. We had a lot of paperwork to go through. A lot of documents to look at," Perez said. "A lot of things that are coming up ... they didn't know about."

One of the biggest problems the board faces is how much money it has in the bank versus the amount of debt.

In January, the water system was $1,327 in the red and the lights were shut off at the office at the start of January, according to Perez.

More revenue in February left the system with more than $4,400 in the bank.

But the water system has almost 20 times that amount in debt.

Here is a breakdown of the $80,704.82 that's owed:

$30,000 to Citibank and Trust

$26,456.89 to Paul's Plumbing

$10,000 to L&L Contractors

$4,918 in credit card expenses for computers

$3,401.11 to Bridgefield Casualty for workman's compensation payments

$2,082.66 to C&L Aqua for chlorine treatments

$1,350 to the the water system's engineers

$1,313.25 for studies from Cenla Environmental Science

$528 to Computer Allies for computer updates from a technician

$488.91 to Harris Computers for a year of computer technical support

$100 to Louisiana One Call for annual membership dues

$66 to Terminix

Perez said they are now taking steps to save money.

"The Terminix service at the office has been canceled. A few dollars, but every dollar counts," he said. "We no longer pay Blue Cross Insurance for employees. That's been canceled. That comes out to $1,700."

Many residents demanded to know where all of the money has gone.

Perez and other board members said they will meet soon in an attempt to get to the bottom of the deficit.

Representatives of the USDA and Louisiana Rural Water Association also attended the meeting, warning that the bigger danger to Robeline's and Marthaville's water system is the location of their plant on Nelson Road.

"Where the money went, we'll figure that out later," LRWA Deputy Director Rusty Reeves said.

"But if that flood comes this spring, that pump up there that costs 30 grand goes underwater, somebody ain't going to have water. And that's what we need to be resolving, how we're going to keep the water flowing."

Perez also reported how the pump station has several state violations.

Should they choose to remodel their own system, he said, he will recommend to the state that the plant be condemned in favor of a new one.

"Nelson Road is a hazard. It's in a flood area. If we throw any more money in Nelson Road, we may lose it again in the flood."

The water system also could be liable for financial penalties of $477 a day if it fails to resolve the state violations at the pump station, Perez said.

Engineers are working for the board on a study for a permanent water fix.

On Monday night, they said they now have 85 percent the information they need before submitting a report to the USDA.

Engineer Ken McManus outlined three options.

One involves improving the water system at a cost of more than $3.6 million, covering two new water wells as well as a new ground storage tank and generator.

That plan recommends building a water treatment plant at Cassidy Springs and abandoning the Nelson Road pump station.

Another proposal is to hook the water system into Sabine Water District 1 at the cost of more than $2.2 million, which includes a new pump station and distribution lines from Sabine Parish to Robeline.

The remaining option is hooking into Belmont Water System at a cost of more than $2.8 million.

"Is everybody willing to spend more money for better water, reliable water?" McManus asked during the meeting. "That's the big question.

If everybody says 'No, we don't want to spend any money,' then our part's done."

Perez also said their water meters need to be fixed; 96 no longer function properly.

While it will take more meetings to decide which path the water system will take, Perez said he hopes more meetings like the one Monday will help instill customers' faith in the new water board.

"We're in the process of changing a lot of things, small things," he said.

"But we're trying to change it one step at a time. We'll run across something, we'll attack it,"

