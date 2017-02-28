Speakeasy-themed restaurant, brewhouse to open Friday

Homemade meatloaf is one of the items featured at the Riverview Restaurant & Brewhouse. (Source: KSLA News 12)

After months of renovations, Margaritaville Resort Casino is ready to debut its newest addition.

Riverview Restaurant and Brewhouse opens to the public at 11 a.m. Friday.

It replaces the former Margaritaville Cafe.

The multimillion-dollar renovations enhance the property's original features, said Barry Regula, senior vice president and general manager.

"One of the hidden gems of this property is we had great, 14-foot windows that were blocked in the previous concept. So now we opened all of that up, and you can sit by the river and enjoy watching the river go by.

"It's been a labor of love, if you will," he continued. "It's something we conceived of and implemented it here using all local architects and builders and designers. We wanted something very authentic and very original."

Riverview restaurant captures the essence of a modern-day speakeasy. Its 20-foot-high bar features an extensive wine and liquor selection and more than 30 beers on tap.

And there's a focus on keeping it local.

"All our local breweries in Shreveport-Bossier City are represented here, as well as East Texas breweries and southern Louisiana and Mississippi."

The restaurant also features a one-of a-kind brick oven that Regula described as the heart of the culinary operation, offering a little something for everyone.

"Our recipes are original, authentic and down-home. We're doing things like homemade meatloaf, adult mac & cheese, pulled brisket, gnocchi. We have sharing plates."

If the downstairs area doesn't meet your needs, you can shoot some pool in the adult game room upstairs.

"I feel this will be a full-service entertainment experience as well as great food and beverage experience when you come to Riverview."

The changes come amid a change of ownership at the resort. Alabama-based PCI Gaming Authority is buying it. The transaction is expected to be finalized this year.

Hotel officials say the renovations were on the books long before the change in ownership.

