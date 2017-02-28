Bossier native formally charged in slaying of ex-Shreveporter

A Bossier Parish native is charged with first-degree homicide in a case with ties to Colorado and Oklahoma, and the victim is a former Shreveport resident.

Haughton native Adam Densmore formally was charged Feb. 28 in Boulder County (Colo.) Court with 1 count each of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. (Source: CBS4 Denver)

BOULDER, Colo. – The man accused of killing a former Shreveport woman then dismembering her body has made his first court appearance since being transferred from Oklahoma to Colorado.

Haughton native Adam Densmore also is suspected of dismembering the body of 25-year-old Ashley Mead, the mother of their 13-month-old daughter, then scattering the slain woman's remains across several hundred miles.

Mead and their daughter were reported missing Feb. 14 after she didn’t show up for work in Boulder. They had not been seen since Feb. 12.

The child, Winter Daisy, was found with her father Feb. 15 outside Tulsa, Okla. He was arrested. The child was taken into protective custody.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett would not comment Tuesday morning on where the child is but assured she is in good hands.

"What I can tell you is it appears to be a number of very loving and supportive family members. And I've been every impressed by both the Oklahoma Department of Social Services and Colorado to make sure that Winter is well taken care of and she's doing fine," he told CBS4 Denver.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Winter’s college fund.

Densmore remains in custody without bond after appearing in Boulder County Court on Tuesday morning, CBS4 Denver reports.

He now is formally charged with 1 count each of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Densmore was quiet as listened to the charges, CBS4 Denver reports.

Law enforcement agencies continue to ask for help in locating the rest of the Mead's remains. Her torso recently was found in a suitcase in a Dumpster in Oklahoma. The arrest affidavit says there was a large incision in her torso.

Last week, Boulder police investigators were in Bossier Parish visiting the residence of Densmore's family and interviewing friends and a former employer.

Mead's friends in Shreveport plan to hold a memorial for her at at 4 p.m March 5 at the former Columbia Cafe building.

Densmore is scheduled to return to court the next day, March 6, for a hearing on motions. His preliminary hearing is set for May 4.

Most of the documents related to the case are sealed. There is a motion to make those public. The judge is expected to decide on that request by the end of the day Friday, CBS4 Denver reports.

