Fire destroys 2 mobile homes; man escapes through window

Firefighters battled a blaze Tuesday afternoon that destroyed two mobile homes and an SUV.

Bowie County, Texas, sheriff's deputies were patrolling when they saw the fire about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Flames were engulfing the mobile homes in the 100 block of Hoot Plant Road in Liberty-Eylau, Texas.

The heat awakened a man who was asleep in one of the mobile homes, Liberty-Eylau volunteer firefighters said.

He escaped through a window. The man reportedly suffered a few scratches but otherwise is okay.

