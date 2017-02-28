Mardi Gras parade to stroll through Shreveport's history

A parade will celebrate Shreveport's rich history and honor a controversial figure from the city's past.

The first annual Fat Tuesday in Shrevetown parade starts on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. The walking parade will be around a half-mile long with six stops and short presentations.

For their first-year organizers plan to honor Madam Annie McCune.

The first stop will be Oakland Cemetery to McCune’s grave where an actress in period costume will tell McCune's story. McCune, a madam, was alive during Shreveport's early beginnings when prostitution was legal during the late 1800s.

The second stop will bring parade-goers to the Elvis Presley statue in front of Municipal Auditorium for a Karaoke style Elvis song.

After that, the parade will travel two blocks to visit the Aseana Asian Gardens for a dance by the Gems of Cairo belly dancers to ring in the 2017 Chinese New Year, the year of the “Fire Chicken”.

The last stop will take people to Texas Street to catch some beads/trinkets thrown from Joseph Guin Salon’s balcony.

Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s Artspace Mardi Gras exhibit will stay open late for the walking event. The current exhibit on display “Creole Wild West - Mardi Gras Indians Exhibition" is a collection of artworks and beaded Mardi Gras suits.

An after party will be held at the new Rhino Coffee located in the new Lofts@624. The bar and restaurant will be open, serving individual king cakes for dessert. Live music by the Red River Valley Band will be performed from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

