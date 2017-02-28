Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges in Natchitoches

One teen is behind bars after being found with a gun and marijuana in Natchitoches.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, Natchitoches police officers responded near Salim Street, according to a news release.

A witness told police that one of four boys fired shots into the air.

Police soon found the group of boys. Officers found marijuana and a firearm on a 14-year-old.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal discharging of a firearm in city limits.

The teen was booked into the WARE detention center. The three other teens were released to their parents.

Police say that this isn't the first complaint they've received like this. Usually, police are told by people that "nobody saw anything." However, this situation was different because of citizen cooperation.

