Store owner hides in room during robbery

Shreveport police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Monday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the Quick Stop in the 3300 block of Hearne Avenue.

Police say the owner was doing a shift change when the robber came in. He reportedly dropped the cash in his hand and closed the register before locking himself in a room and calling the police.

The gunman was described as wearing white shoes and a dark jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

