Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

A Shreveport convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at the Circle K in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road.

Shreveport police say a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money. The clerk reportedly gave him a small amount of cash and he ran off.

The man was wearing a beanie and had a red bandana over his face, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers were on scene to collect evidence and review surveillance footage.

