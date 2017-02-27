Troubled Robeline-Marthaville water system has new leaders

More than three dozen residents packed a meeting to listen to a new water administration in Robeline and Marthaville Monday night. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

More than three dozen residents gathered in Marthaville on Monday evening for the first public meeting of a largely new Robeline-Marthaville Water System board.

Two board members needed to be appointed along with a new president after a series of resignations following the board's heated public meeting Jan. 30.

The day after that gathering, Tommy O'Con resigned as president of the water system. Two other board members resigned as well.

O'Con said he was choosing to resign to pursue his other occupations. He also said he believed the water system was progressing further under state direction and it was time for someone else to see that process through.

Many of the water system's 481 customers were left without running water for weeks before Christmas.

An emergency state grant helped install a pressure pump to return water pressure to the two Natchitoches Parish towns, but now a permanent fix has yet to be found.

On Monday night, Marthaville resident Don Perez was appointed the next president of the water system.

KSLA first interviewed Perez when he was attending a meeting Jan. 5 between the water system and parish authorities in the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse.

Perez was then appointed a member of the water board during their meeting Jan. 30 and has now ascended to the board presidency.

Addressing the crowd of gathered residents, Perez said the board has implemented several new practices to save the water system money, including terminating Terminix services at the board's office as well as ceasing to pay for Blue Cross insurance for that office's two employees.

Perez also said he supports an independent audit of the water board and put forth a motion to bring an attorney on the board to help guide their future negotiations.

He also urged a measure to replace the water system's meters.

According to Perez, 20 percent of their water meters are no longer working.

"We're losing right at $2,000 in revenue just on meters not working so that's one thing we really have to address to try to get these meters repaired, changed. All the meters have to be changed," he told residents.

The water board's engineers reported during the meeting that they have accrued 85% of the information they need for their study to determine a permanent fix for the water system.

Once their study is completed, they'll submit their report to the USDA.

Engineer Ken McManus told residents and board members the three most viable options for their water system involved refurbishment or realignment.

McManus reported the system could spend millions of dollars to upgrade their own water system or hook into either Sabine Water District 1 or the Belmont Water System, also in Sabine Parish.

