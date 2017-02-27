Arkansas grandmother to carry grandchild for son, daughter-in-law

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to being a reality.

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to being a reality.

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to becoming reality. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman)

An ArkLaTex couple's dream to start a family is another step closer to becoming reality. (Source: Nicolette Schleisman)

"I think it is really special in that way that she will actually be carrying her grandbaby," Cody Jones said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Patty Resceker has agreed to be a surrogate for her daughter-in-law Kayla Smith. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana woman is getting ready to carry her own grandchild for her son and daughter-in-law.

Kayla and Cody Jones, who have been married for four years, are ready to start a family. But because doctors removed a tumor from Kayla's uterus when she was 17 years old, she is not being able to carry and deliver a baby.

In October, she and her husband began in vitro fertilization began the search for a surrogate.

That's where Patty Resecker stepped in.

"It has been 10 years knowing I would have to use a surrogate to have children," Kayla Jones explained.

"I'm glad it is somebody I can trust because, if I can't do it, you know."

Cody Jones said: "I think it is really special in that way that she will actually be carrying her grandbaby."

Resecker, a 49-year-old whose most recent pregnancy was 20 years ago, said she has no reservations about helping the Joneses start a family.

"I am beyond blessed to be able to do that."

The Joneses said they already have a close-knit family. As this surrogacy pregnancy continues, they added, the family bond will become stronger.

"My biggest concern is to make sure not only is the baby healthy, but my mother-in-law stays healthy, too," Kayla Jones said.

"I got a good mother-in-law. Most people don't like their mother-in-law, but I got a good one."

The transfer procedure will be conducted next week at a Dallas area clinic, Kayla Jones said.

The couple said they should know within six to 10 days of the procedure whether it was successful.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.