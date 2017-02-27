Find out how allergists calculate pollen counts

Many people in the ArkLaTex are suffering from red, itchy eyes and sneezing attacks because of tree pollen. With the allergy season in full swing, some are wondering how pollen counts are calculated.

Dr. Peter Boggs with The Allergy and Asthma Clinic and Research Center said a motorized counter is used to collect pollen samples.

"It has a bar on it that spins around. We have lubricated plastic pillars that swing down and as it impacts the air the pollen sticks on them," said Dr. Boggs.

Once the samples are collected, Dr. Boggs says they are brought inside and stained.

"They take on the stain and take on a different physical appearance, but it really helps to identify the pollens," said Dr. Boggs.

After the pollen samples are stained, Dr. Boggs examines them under a microscope. He says when there is a high pollen count the slide will be filled with pollen and when there is a low pollen count there will only be a few spots.

The weather can have a huge impact on pollen counts. Pollen counts tend to be high on the warm, dry, windy days. While on the cool, humid and rainy days pollen counts tend to be lower.

Dr. Boggs recommends that everyone should know more than just the pollen count.

"What is important is what is out there. If you're really sensitive then a low count is going to bother you. If you are just so so then it's going to take a high count to bother you," said Dr. Boggs.

It's more important to know what pollens you're allergic to and if they are active. Dr. Boggs says the best way to find out is to talk to your doctor.

