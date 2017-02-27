Fire heavily damages mobile home; pet squirrel now missing

Fire heavily damaged a mobile home at Autumn Acres mobile home and RV park in the 900 block of Barron Road in southern Caddo Parish just after 4 p.m. Feb. 27. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A woman could not find a pet squirrel after fire heavily damaged her mobile home.

The fire at Autumn Acres mobile home and RV park in the 900 block of Barron Road in southern Caddo Parish was reported just after 4 p.m.

The woman told authorities she left home for a while and returned to find flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area.

She and firefighters were not injured.

A cat and a couple dogs also survived the fire.

About 10 units, mostly from Caddo Fire District 6, responded to the call.

