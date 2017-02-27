Rewards offered for tips on whoever vandalized machinery

Someone broke windows on cabs of several pieces of heavy equipment on Blunt Road in Logansport the night of Feb. 26 or early the morning of Feb. 27, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Now rewards totaling up to $2,500 are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

It happened on Blunt Road in Logansport the night of Feb. 26 or early the morning of Feb. 27, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Authorities estimate the vandal or vandals caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000. A citizen is offering an additional $1,500.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 505-7867. All calls are confidential.

