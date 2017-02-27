Caddo sheriff reads to kindergarten class

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator read to a class of kindergartners at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Shreveport Monday as part of Read Across America. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator started his week inside a classroom, doing his part to encourage kids to read.

He read "Officer Buckle and Gloria" to a group of kindergartners at Saint Joseph Catholic School in Shreveport.

It's all part of the NEA's Read Across America Week, an initiative now in its 20th year. The annual event celebrates Doctor Seuss's birthday week and encourages people young and old to pick up a book and read.

The book Sheriff Prator read to the students at St. Joseph's on Monday is about a police officer and his newly-assigned K-9 partner.

